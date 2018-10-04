Case against Delft rape accused (17) postponed to December
A teenage boy appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday and is set to reappear on 3 December.
CAPE TOWN - The case of a 17-year-old boy who attacked a nine-year-old girl in Blikkiesdorp in Delft was postponed to 3 December.
The teen was arrested in connection with a girl who was raped last week and later released under his parents’ custody.
He appeared in Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila says: “I can confirm that a 17-year-old from Delft did appear at the Belville Magistrates Court yesterday [Wednesday] and the matter was postponed to 3 December for further investigation and pre-trial.”
He has also been moved into a new area where was the court ordered he should stay with his grandmother.
“He is out on warning but new conditions have been added to his release. This includes that he doesn’t make any contact with the victim and he must not go back to the house or area where he stays.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
