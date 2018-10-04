Bonang Matheba’s tax fraud case postponed
Matheba made a brief appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for outstanding taxes between 2007 and 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The tax fraud case against media personality Bonang Matheba has been postponed to November to allow her legal team time to make representation.
Wearing a grey plaid designer coat, Matheba appeared for the first time for alleged tax evasion.
She’s been charged for dodging personal taxes from 2007-2017 and company tax from 2014-2017.
A spokesperson for the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority, Phindi Mjonondwane, says Matheba is facing a number of counts relating to non-compliance of tax laws.
Matheba is expected back in the dock on 14 November and has been warned by the magistrate that a warrant for her arrest will be issued should she fail to appear.
#BonangMatheba [WATCH] Matheba leave the Commercial Crimes Court. TK pic.twitter.com/bpnNJeiGw7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 4, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
