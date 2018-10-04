ANC ‘willing’ to provide top 6 meeting minutes on Nene’s firing
Nhlanhla Nene told the state capture commission that Jacob Zuma fired him during a meeting that lasted between two to three minutes.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it’s willing to provide minutes of the meeting of its top six leaders in which former President Jacob Zuma allegedly informed the leaders of his decision to fire Nhlanhla Nene as Finance Minister in 2015.
Nene told the state capture commission that Zuma fired him during a meeting that lasted between two to three minutes, telling him that he wanted to deploy him to the BRICS bank.
Nene told the state capture commission that when Zuma told fired him, he told him he wanted to send him to the BRICS bank and that this decision was discussed in the ANC top six meeting.
This prompted deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to ask if the ANC top six leadership has records of its meetings.
“Would you know whether the [ANC] top six keep minutes of their meetings?”
The ANC’s head of presidency, Zizi Kodwa, says the party is willing to make available the minutes.
“If there would be a request of anything from the ANC, to help the terms of reference of this commission... we’d do anything. If it means to present minutes, we would do that.”
The commission resumes next week with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan expected to take the stand.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
