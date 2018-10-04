ANC urges South Africans to keep Andrew Mlangeni in prayers
The 93-year-old was admitted to a Cape Town hospital on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it continues to be in touch with the family of struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni to monitor his condition.
The party says that Mlangeni’s contribution to the fight against apartheid will forever be acknowledged and wish him a longer life.
The ANC's Pule Mabe says that his family says that Mlangeni is critical but stable.
“The ANC wishes Tata Mlangeni a speedy recovery and also wish to call on South Africans to keep him and his family in their prayers.
“As we pause to reflect on Tata Mlangeni’s contribution, we can’t help but acknowledge his tremendous contribution that led to the Rivonia Trial where he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Nelson Mandela and the rest.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
