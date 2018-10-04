Alleged CT gang member arrested after man killed
Metro police officials have confiscated a firearm and arrested a suspected gangster in connection with the murder.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot and killed while sitting inside his parked car in Bonteheuwel.
The shooting occurred at around 1pm on Thursday.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “We just received reports that a little earlier at a supermarket in Bonteheuwel an adult male sitting in his vehicle was approached by an alleged gangster from the ‘Funkies’ [Funky Kids] gang. The alleged gangster opened fire on the individual. He was shot twice in the head and once in the shoulder.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
