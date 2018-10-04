All Blacks skipper Kieran Read back for Bok clash

In the backs, Aaron Smith returns to the starting halfback spot with TJ Perenara on the bench.

CAPE TOWN - New Zealand's matchday 23 for the Rugby Championship match against the Springboks sees just two changes to the forward pack, with 102-Test prop Owen Franks back at tighthead prop and All Blacks captain Kieran Read returning at number eight.

Ofa Tuungafasi moves to the run-on reserves.

In the backs, Aaron Smith returns to the starting halfback spot with TJ Perenara on the bench, while Jack Goodhue has been named at centre for his sixth Test, with Ryan Crotty to provide impact off the bench in the 23 jersey.

“Test matches between the All Blacks and Springboks are always intense and dramatic contests, and we expect this weekend will be no different," All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said.

He added that the fact that the All Blacks had won the Investec Rugby Championship last weekend had no bearing on this weekend.

“Nothing changes for us. It’s a Test match that everyone in New Zealand expects us to win. The fact that it’s an All Blacks-Springboks Test match makes it even more exciting and it’s one that we’re really looking forward to.

“South Africa are playing with a lot of confidence and after their two recent wins, their confidence levels will be even higher. So, we’ll need to respond with real purpose, composure, belief and intensity.

“While our preparation this week has had to be slightly modified because of our travel, it has still been through, which should put us in good stead for Saturday.”

All Blacks side to play the Springboks: