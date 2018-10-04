All Blacks skipper Kieran Read back for Bok clash
In the backs, Aaron Smith returns to the starting halfback spot with TJ Perenara on the bench.
CAPE TOWN - New Zealand's matchday 23 for the Rugby Championship match against the Springboks sees just two changes to the forward pack, with 102-Test prop Owen Franks back at tighthead prop and All Blacks captain Kieran Read returning at number eight.
Ofa Tuungafasi moves to the run-on reserves.
In the backs, Aaron Smith returns to the starting halfback spot with TJ Perenara on the bench, while Jack Goodhue has been named at centre for his sixth Test, with Ryan Crotty to provide impact off the bench in the 23 jersey.
“Test matches between the All Blacks and Springboks are always intense and dramatic contests, and we expect this weekend will be no different," All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said.
He added that the fact that the All Blacks had won the Investec Rugby Championship last weekend had no bearing on this weekend.
“Nothing changes for us. It’s a Test match that everyone in New Zealand expects us to win. The fact that it’s an All Blacks-Springboks Test match makes it even more exciting and it’s one that we’re really looking forward to.
“South Africa are playing with a lot of confidence and after their two recent wins, their confidence levels will be even higher. So, we’ll need to respond with real purpose, composure, belief and intensity.
“While our preparation this week has had to be slightly modified because of our travel, it has still been through, which should put us in good stead for Saturday.”
All Blacks side to play the Springboks:
- Karl Tu’inukuafe (8)
- Codie Taylor (37)
- Owen Franks (102)
- Samuel Whitelock (104)
- Scott Barrett (24)
- Shannon Frizell (4)
- Sam Cane (59)
- Kieran Read (113) - captain
- Aaron Smith (78)
- Beauden Barrett (68)
- Rieko Ioane (19)
- Sonny Bill Williams (48)
- Jack Goodhue (5)
- Waisake Naholo (23)
- Ben Smith (73)
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Sundowns players join Bloem Celtic fans in post-match song
-
Messi, Barcelona outgun Spurs as Neymar bags hat-trick
-
Deconstructing Imran Tahir's hat-trick
-
Late winner sends Napoli top with victory over Liverpool
-
Orlando Pirates fluff chance to go top amid goal shortage
-
Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.