2 Ekurhuleni passenger trains in head-on collision

Details are sketchy, but emergency services are expected on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni emergency services have confirmed two trains have crashed in Kempton Park.

Details are sketchy, but emergency services are expected on the scene.

Spokesperson William Ntladi said: “The Ekurhuleni emergency services just received a call that at Van Riebeeck train station just outside Kempton Park, two passenger trains collided. We don’t have a clear indication yet of how many patients are on site.”

According to ER24, there are at least 40 reported patients.

More details to follow.