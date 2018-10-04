2 Ekurhuleni passenger trains in head-on collision
Details are sketchy, but emergency services are expected on the scene.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni emergency services have confirmed two trains have crashed in Kempton Park.
Details are sketchy, but emergency services are expected on the scene.
Spokesperson William Ntladi said: “The Ekurhuleni emergency services just received a call that at Van Riebeeck train station just outside Kempton Park, two passenger trains collided. We don’t have a clear indication yet of how many patients are on site.”
According to ER24, there are at least 40 reported patients.
#ER24 paramedics on scene at a train collision in Kempton Park. At least 40 patients reported. Update to follow. @ewnupdates @eNCA @JacaNews @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves @KayaTraffic @POWER987News— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) October 4, 2018
@metrorailgp @PRASA_Group trains collide at Van Rebeeck station. #poorservice @SABCNewsOnline @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/qKoJkcz1qH— Ms Tebbs Mokati (@LadyPrecious125) October 4, 2018
More details to follow.
