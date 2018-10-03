Zwelihle residents want govt to take responsibility for role in protests
The municipality and the South African Human Rights Commission have been trying to get a mediation process underway to defuse tensions.
CAPE TOWN - A group of Zwelihle community leaders says it won't take part in mediation processes until government takes responsibility for its alleged role in violent demonstrations.
The area was the scene of protests in July over land and housing.
But, group spokesperson Theron Mqhu says they are not willing to participate.
“Between the 18 of this month, we might be going to a workshop with the mediators. But not including the municipality if they don’t want to take responsibility for their actions that led to the whole debacle in Zwelihle [sic].”
