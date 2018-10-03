Zim health officials to begin cholera vaccinations
The disease broke out early last month and has so far killed 49 people, and made thousands more ill.
HARARE - Health authorities in Zimbabwe are on Wednesday due to begin vaccinating up to half a million people against cholera.
The disease broke out early last month and has so far killed 49 people, and made thousands more ill. The vaccination is targeting people in areas that are highly prone to the disease.
These include Harare’s western suburbs of Glen View and Budiriro where cholera broke out early last month. The government’s head of epidemiology, Portia Manangazira, says so far half a million doses of the vaccine Euvichol have been made available.
The vaccine, which is given orally, can work for up to five years.
It’s hoped the vaccination will prevent a second, larger wave of the disease breaking out when rains begin to fall in late November.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
