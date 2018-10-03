Zim health officials to begin cholera vaccinations

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Zim health officials to begin cholera vaccinations

The disease broke out early last month and has so far killed 49 people, and made thousands more ill.

A nurse sits at a table as she takes care of cholera patients during a visit of Zimbabwe Minister of Health, at the cholera treatment centre of the Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare, on 11 September 2018. Picture: AFP
A nurse sits at a table as she takes care of cholera patients during a visit of Zimbabwe Minister of Health, at the cholera treatment centre of the Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare, on 11 September 2018. Picture: AFP
26 minutes ago

HARARE - Health authorities in Zimbabwe are on Wednesday due to begin vaccinating up to half a million people against cholera.

The disease broke out early last month and has so far killed 49 people, and made thousands more ill. The vaccination is targeting people in areas that are highly prone to the disease.

These include Harare’s western suburbs of Glen View and Budiriro where cholera broke out early last month. The government’s head of epidemiology, Portia Manangazira, says so far half a million doses of the vaccine Euvichol have been made available.

The vaccine, which is given orally, can work for up to five years.

It’s hoped the vaccination will prevent a second, larger wave of the disease breaking out when rains begin to fall in late November.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA