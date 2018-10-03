Wits top standings with victory over Cape Town City

Just two days after MTN8 success, Cape Town City were bitten by reality as Bidvest Wits ran out 2-0 winners as at the Cape Town Stadium to take them to the summit of the Absa Premiership table.

Simon Murray was the difference for Wits as the Scotsman struck a first-half brace, including a penalty early in the first half. He then scored on the stroke of half-time with a lovely finish as he beat a couple of City defenders before picking his spot with ease.

Wits looked like a team that were itching to play after having had a 10-day rest. Their opponents, on the other hand, were flat, having had a quick turnaround from their last match.

Benni McCarthy made eight changes to the team that took him to his first piece of silverware over the weekend, and it showed as City struggled to unlock the strict Wits defence.

While Wits continue their impressive start to the league season, City will be concerned about their position on the log, as the loss means they drop to 13th spot.

In the Absa Premierships' other fixtures, Kaizer Chiefs missed a chance to join Wits on 16 points as they drew against Highlands Park.

Despite the match ending goalless, it was an action-packed affair at the Makhulong Stadium, with numerous chances for either side.

SuperSport United also had to settle for a point as they drew 1-1 with Polokwane City at the Pietersburg Stadium

Aubrey Modiba opened the scoring for Matsatsantsa after just 10 minutes but the home team got their equaliser in the first half as Ayanda Nkili levelled matters.

In the KwaZulu-Natal derby, AmaZulu and Maritzburg United played out to a flat goalless draw in Umlazi.