Wits top standings with victory over Cape Town City
Just two days after MTN8 success, Cape Town City were bitten by reality as Bidvest Wits ran out 2-0 winners as at the Cape Town Stadium to take them to the summit of the Absa Premiership table.
CAPE TOWN - Just two days after MTN8 success, Cape Town City were bitten by reality as Bidvest Wits ran out 2-0 winners at the Cape Town Stadium to take them to the summit of the Absa Premiership table.
Simon Murray was the difference for Wits as the Scotsman struck a first-half brace, including a penalty early in the first half. He then scored on the stroke of half-time with a lovely finish as he beat a couple of City defenders before picking his spot with ease.
Wits looked like a team that were itching to play after having had a 10-day rest. Their opponents, on the other hand, were flat, having had a quick turnaround from their last match.
Benni McCarthy made eight changes to the team that took him to his first piece of silverware over the weekend, and it showed as City struggled to unlock the strict Wits defence.
While Wits continue their impressive start to the league season, City will be concerned about their position on the log, as the loss means they drop to 13th spot.
In the Absa Premierships' other fixtures, Kaizer Chiefs missed a chance to join Wits on 16 points as they drew against Highlands Park.
Despite the match ending goalless, it was an action-packed affair at the Makhulong Stadium, with numerous chances for either side.
SuperSport United also had to settle for a point as they drew 1-1 with Polokwane City at the Pietersburg Stadium
Aubrey Modiba opened the scoring for Matsatsantsa after just 10 minutes but the home team got their equaliser in the first half as Ayanda Nkili levelled matters.
In the KwaZulu-Natal derby, AmaZulu and Maritzburg United played out to a flat goalless draw in Umlazi.
Popular in Sport
-
Real Madrid suffer shock Champions League defeat as Man Utd stutter again
-
Mourinho's Man Utd misfire once more in Valencia stalemate
-
Man City earn late win at Hoffenheim through David Silva
-
Rain spoils most of day 2 in Port Elizabeth
-
Playing at packed Loftus will be special, says Handré Pollard
-
[WATCH] Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up is everything!
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.