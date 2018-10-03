WC Health Dept: State hospitals cannot turn patients away
Officials are looking into two incidents of alleged poor service at the Helderberg Hospital and Retreat Day Hospital.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says that under no circumstances can state hospitals turn away anyone.
Officials are looking into two incidents of alleged poor service at the Helderberg Hospital and Retreat Day Hospital.
The department’s Marika Champion has disputed claims that a homeless man was refused help at Retreat Day Hospital because there were not enough beds.
The man died last week.
Champion says records show the man had received medical treatment and was scheduled to be admitted to the facility.
“Access to health care it’s something that all people have, and should there be a documented case of people not being seen, we need to know about it.”
Meanwhile, the Health MEC is investigating claims that a sick elderly woman died after being refused help at the Helderberg Hospital last week.
Some community members are planning to protest against bad service at the hospital.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Martinengo concerned criminal case over Malema slur will ruin reputation
-
'It's not just rape, this person almost murdered a child'
-
[WATCH] 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow case postponed
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
EFF to take legal action against Sasha Martinengo over Malema 'monkey' comment
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.