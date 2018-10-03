Popular Topics
WC Health Dept: State hospitals cannot turn patients away

Officials are looking into two incidents of alleged poor service at the Helderberg Hospital and Retreat Day Hospital.

FILE: Groote Schuur Hospital. Picture: EWN
FILE: Groote Schuur Hospital. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says that under no circumstances can state hospitals turn away anyone.

Officials are looking into two incidents of alleged poor service at the Helderberg Hospital and Retreat Day Hospital.

The department’s Marika Champion has disputed claims that a homeless man was refused help at Retreat Day Hospital because there were not enough beds.

The man died last week.

Champion says records show the man had received medical treatment and was scheduled to be admitted to the facility.

“Access to health care it’s something that all people have, and should there be a documented case of people not being seen, we need to know about it.”

Meanwhile, the Health MEC is investigating claims that a sick elderly woman died after being refused help at the Helderberg Hospital last week.

Some community members are planning to protest against bad service at the hospital.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

