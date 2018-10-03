Water Dept's cash crisis leaves Giyani project, workers in lurch

Limpopo based construction company Khato Civils has retrenched nearly 500 employees at the Giyani Bulk Water Project, saying it’s been left with no choice.

JOHANNESBURG – The extent of the cash crisis in the Department of Water and Sanitation has again been laid bare, with hundreds of workers left in the lurch due to non-payment.

It was launched by former President Jacob Zuma in 2014, with the aim to address water shortages in the arid area.

Eyewitness News has seen a memorandum in which Khato Civils threatens to take legal action against the department to recoup all monies owed.

The project was initiated after six people died from drinking contaminated water in the area.

It was meant to supply 55 villages with clean drinking water but soon after its launch, problems emerged.

These included claims of irregular awarding of tenders and other contractual disputes.

Eyewitness News understands that since 2014, only five villages have received water, thanks to government’s non-payment.

One of the employees who’s been laid off says they are simply victims of the Water Department’s bankruptcy.

“The employees when they came there, they were still shocked. They thought that when they came in today they will be told ‘let’s carry on with work.’”

The department has admitted it has failed to meet its obligations.

But it’s justified this by saying it was waiting for more information on the project.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)