'There will still be nearly 4,000 schools with pit latrines by end of 2018'

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says a sanitation audit conducted in May and June revealed that 3,898 schools with pit latrines only will not be reached during this financial year.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - By the end of this financial year, there will still be almost 4,000 schools with only pit latrines for sanitation.

This has been revealed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in a written reply to the DA.

Following the death of five-year-old Lumka Mketwa in a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape in March, President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered an audit of school sanitation facilities.

Motshekga said in March that at least R10 billion would be needed to deal with sanitation at schools.

A budget of R1.1 billion has been allocated to deal with sanitation at schools in this financial year.

However, Motshekga says a sanitation audit conducted in May and June revealed that 3,898 schools with pit latrines only will not be reached during this financial year.

More than half these schools are in the Eastern Cape and most of the rest are in KwaZulu-Natal.

Motshekga has also revealed about 3,000 schools which have now been supplied with proper sanitation have yet to demolish their pit toilets.

At least 1,477 of these schools are in KwaZulu-Natal, followed by Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

So far this year, the department has spent R122 million on school sanitation.

Gauteng, the Northern Cape and the Western Cape are the only provinces where there are no pit latrines in use.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

