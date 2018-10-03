'There should be no leniency when it comes to addressing racism'
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has lashed out at Sasha Martinengo for his explanation on why he called Julius Malema a monkey, saying the radio host should have rather admitted that his remark was racist.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has lashed out at Sasha Martinengo for his explanation on why he called Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema a monkey, saying the radio host should have rather admitted that his remark was racist.
Martinengo was fired from Hot 91.9 FM following his on-air comment on Tuesday morning.
A tweet from his account later said he was sorry to have offended anyone, but that he stood by his remarks that anyone who is disrespectful to a woman is a monkey.
I’m sorry if I offended anyone,but I stand by what I said.— Sasha Martinengo (@F1sasha) October 2, 2018
Anyone, irrespective of their race, colour, creed , religion, gender who disrespects a woman is a monkey.
The foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi says it’s disturbing that some are supporting Martinengo’s view.
“We still see people being comfortable to use these words and justify their actions after they’ve used them. There should be no leniency when it comes to addressing racism, the anti-racist in society must raise their voices above those of the racists.”
The EFF has indicated it will lay a criminal complaint against the fired radio host.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Martinengo concerned criminal case over Malema slur will ruin reputation
-
'It's not just rape, this person almost murdered a child'
-
[WATCH] 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow case postponed
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
EFF to take legal action against Sasha Martinengo over Malema 'monkey' comment
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.