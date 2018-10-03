'There should be no leniency when it comes to addressing racism'

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has lashed out at Sasha Martinengo for his explanation on why he called Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema a monkey, saying the radio host should have rather admitted that his remark was racist.

Martinengo was fired from Hot 91.9 FM following his on-air comment on Tuesday morning.

A tweet from his account later said he was sorry to have offended anyone, but that he stood by his remarks that anyone who is disrespectful to a woman is a monkey.

I’m sorry if I offended anyone,but I stand by what I said.



Anyone, irrespective of their race, colour, creed , religion, gender who disrespects a woman is a monkey. — Sasha Martinengo (@F1sasha) October 2, 2018

The foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi says it’s disturbing that some are supporting Martinengo’s view.

“We still see people being comfortable to use these words and justify their actions after they’ve used them. There should be no leniency when it comes to addressing racism, the anti-racist in society must raise their voices above those of the racists.”

The EFF has indicated it will lay a criminal complaint against the fired radio host.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)