#StateCaptureInquiry: Nene expected to shed light on axing, Gupta meetings
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is expected to explain the events that led to his unceremonious sacking in 2015 when accusations against the Guptas started intensifying.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is the next key witness to testify at the state capture inquiry, which resumes on Wednesday.
Nene is to shed light on the events that led to his shock axing in December 2015, but he'll have to explain meetings he had with the Guptas during his first term as finance chief.
He is expected to testify about the intense pressure he was allegedly under from former President Jacob Zuma to approve the controversial nuclear deal and other major projects that were unaffordable.
At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters say that Nene must come clean about the alleged deals he had with the Guptas.
This after reports that he had been summoned to several meetings with them.
Nene is also expected to explain the events that led to his unceremonious sacking in 2015 when accusations against the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma started intensifying.
The commission will also hear testimony from former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan later this month.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
