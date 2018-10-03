StateCapture: EFF reacts to testimony from Nhlanhla Nene on Guptas

Nene told the commission that he visited the Guptas’ Saxonwold home on four occasions but denied it was to conduct dodgy dealings.

JOHANNESBURG - Just hours after the Finance Minister wrapped up his testimony at the state capture commission, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed Nhlanhla Nene, describing him as unethical and dishonest.

Nene told the commission that he visited the Guptas’ Saxonwold home on four occasions but denied it was to conduct dodgy dealings.

This runs contrary to a previous media interview, in which nine said that he had only come across the Guptas at government events.

The EFF had sent the minister a letter earlier this year, demanding that he give details on his meetings with the Guptas and called on him to explain his relationship with the family.

The red berets sent out a statement on Wednesday evening, saying they're shocked by Nene’s testimony.

The party warns that he cannot be trusted as Finance Minister, adding he’s already abdicated his responsivities to “unnamed others”.

NENE’S TESTIMONY

Nene has made shocking revelations about his meetings with the Gupta family at their Saxonworld compound, saying he regarded those visits as one of his tasks as deputy minister.

Nene, who became the first Cabinet minister to testify at the state capture commission on Wednesday, also told the inquiry he believes he was fired by former President Jacob Zuma in 2015 because he refused to approve projects, such as the nuclear programme that benefited the Guptas.

He also denied allegations that while he was deputy finance minister and chair of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) he improperly negotiated funding for the Gupta family's business and his son's oil company.

This is what Nene told eNCA in 2016 when he was asked about his relationship with the Guptas.

“I bumped into them during public gatherings, but I’ve never had an engagement and I’ve never been asked by them to do anything for them.”

But he’s now told the state capture commission he visited the family’s house on four occasions and interacted with Ajay Gupta who initially invited him for tea.

“I thought it would do no harm to honour the invitation and hear him out. I had no reason to think that it might have an adverse impact.”

He admits that he still visited Saxonworld even after he became suspicious of the family’s intentions in 2013. This was after Treasury realised through its investigation that the Guptas were involved in the Estina dairy farm scandal.

“Look I thought I should not be influenced by just the investigation, which had not been concluded.”

Nene says he didn’t discuss government business in his interactions with the Guptas, adding the visits were short and that he always took his protectors with.

FAILED DEAL

Nene has told the state capture commission that Ajay Gupta tried to get him to intervene in a failed deal between the family and businessman Iqbal Survé.

The Business Day reported on Tuesday that the Gupta family previously demanded Nene’s intervention to get them in on the PIC deal that funded Survé’s takeover of the Independent News and media group.

Nene has confirmed that in one of his visits to the Gupta family’s Saxonworld compound, Ajay Gupta raised issues with him about the PIC’s funding to Survé.

“He wanted to know from me whether it would be correct that the agreement that Mr Survé has with the PIC precluded him from entering into a partnership with the Guptas."

Nene says he clarified to Ajay Gupta that the PIC wouldn’t interfere in prior agreements the family had with Survé.

“Beyond that, my humble request was that if he had further queries, he must raise that with the PIC.”

Despite this testimony, Nene says at no point did he feel pressured by the Gupta family during his visits to Saxonworld to discuss government business.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)