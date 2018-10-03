NUM, UASA and Solidarity unions agree 3-year Harmony Gold wage deal

No other details were immediately available but NUM last month inked a three-year wage deal with AngloGold Ashanti that saw a 12% pay hike for entry-level underground workers in the first year.

JOHANNESBURG - Harmony Gold signed a three-year wage agreement with South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and two other unions on Wednesday, according to the Twitter account of NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu.

No other details were immediately available but NUM last month inked a three-year wage deal with AngloGold Ashanti that saw a 12% pay hike for entry-level underground workers in the first year, more than double the inflation rate.