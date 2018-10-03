Zuma tried to strike nuclear power deal with Putin in 2015 - Nene

Former President Jacob Zuma wanted to present the nuclear deal to Putin at the summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies in the Russian city of Ufa, according to Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene told a corruption inquiry on Wednesday that former president Jacob Zuma pressured him to agree to a massive nuclear power deal with Russia to be presented to President Vladimir Putin in 2015.

