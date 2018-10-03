Ramaphosa's investment envoys said to have had over 150 engagements
Cyril Ramaphosa's four envoys have held meetings both locally and abroad including visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, China, Canada, Ireland and Poland.
CAPE TOWN - Special envoys appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to draw investment to South Africa have in the past six months had more than 150 engagements.
In a written reply to the DA, Ramaphosa says this includes meetings with companies, business chambers and embassies.
The president is aiming to garner $100 billion in foreign investment over the next five years.
Since Ramaphosa appointed his four envoys back in April, they have held meetings both locally and abroad, including visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, China, Canada, Ireland and Poland.
The envoys, Trevor Manuel, Mncebisi Jonas, Jaco Maree and Phumzile Langeni have spent R370,000 on travelling.
Ramaphosa says it is not their job to strike deals, but rather to convey messages about the investment climate and to generate will with investors.
He says the drive seeks to encourage investors to participate in the South African economy through greenfield and brownfield projects.
Ramaphosa says while the emphasis is on fixed investment, the government is not prescriptive, and investments are welcomed for the private sector, government and parastatals.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
