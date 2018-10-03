Cop arrested over alleged hijacking in Balfour

Vusi Tshabalala took to Twitter over the weekend, explaining how he was hijacked by the on-duty Balfour police officer and asking for assistance in locating his car.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has been arrested following a hijacking. Vusi Tshabalala took to Twitter over the weekend, explaining how he was hijacked by the on-duty Balfour police officer after he had asked for assistance in locating his car.

Tshabalala told Eyewitness News that he was driving to the next venue for a wedding, when the officer pulled him over, forcing all passengers out the vehicle and then driving off with it.

He says the hijacking happened very fast and was completely unexpected.

The car owner said it appeared as though the officer was searching for alcohol inside the vehicle. He later started the car and drove off.

Tshabalala said he then called police because he had thought he was not a legitimate officer.

The police's Leonard Hlathi says the police officer appeared in court on Thursday.

“He is expected to appear again on Monday, 8 October, for a formal bail application. He was also driving a police vehicle which he left on the scene.”

