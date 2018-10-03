Pandor says Molewa will be remembered for her integrity
Naledi Pandor gave the keynote address at Edna Molewa’s memorial service in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has described Edna Molewa as a dedicated public servant who was never involved in any scandals or controversies.
Pandor gave the keynote address at Molewa’s memorial service in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.
#EdnaMolewa Pandor on the leader that was Edna Molewa pic.twitter.com/zotyC33USk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 3, 2018
The late Environmental Affairs minister died last month at the age of 61.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Tshwane events centre to pay tribute to Molewa. Her Higher Education counterpart says Molewa’s passing took government and the country by surprise.
Pandor has told Molewa’s friends and family that she’ll be remembered for her integrity.
“When you Google her you’ll find they have her biography, they have her education and they have something you can press, it’s called controversies. With comrade Edna, you won’t find any.”
Molewa will be given an official state funeral when she’s laid to rest on Saturday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
