Over 1,000 police officers fired over past 5 years

CAPE TOWN - Over 1,000 police officers have been dismissed over the past five years, some because of criminal convictions.

The figures were revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele this week.

He was responding to a question from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on the number of police labour disputes and dismissals.

A breakdown of the over 1,000 police dismissals since 2013 shows 78 were for murder, 29 were for rape, 14 were for aiding an escapee.

Minister Bheki Cele’s reply also shows how police had to fire 13 members for the loss of a state firearm.

Police management has also referred 540 matters to the Labour Court.

Cele, however, adds no police officers were paid severance packages over the same five-year period.

Last month Independent Police Investigative Directorate head Robert McBride also told Parliament police officers were involved in almost all cash-in-transit-heists.

