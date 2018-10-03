Nene: I was removed because of my refusal to toe the line

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is the first Cabinet minister to appear before the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has told the state capture inquiry that he believes he was fired by former President Jacob Zuma because he refused to toe the line on certain projects that could have benefited the Gupta family.

Nene is the first Cabinet minister to appear before the commission.

WATCH LIVE: Nene gives evidence at state capture inquiry

His axing in December 2015 sent the markets into a tailspin. He was replaced by Des van Rooyen.

But after being in the position for just one weekend, senior ANC leaders in the business sector put pressure on Zuma to replace Van Rooyen with Pravin Gordhan.

Nene has explained what he believes led to former Zuma’s decision to fire him.

“Indeed, I do believe I was removed from office because of my refusal to toe the line in relation to certain projects. In hindsight and I’ve also heard, it seems those projects may have benefited the Gupta family and other close associates of the then president.”

So, what are some of these projects he was sacked for?

“For instance, the nuclear deal and the SAA strategy. These issues, like other procurement processes in government and state-owned companies are subject to intense scrutiny by National Treasury.”

Nene has also confirmed to the commission that his former deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, told him the Guptas offered him the position of Finance Minister.

He says his response was: “Who are they to offer you a ministerial job?”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)