Nene: I had no reason to think anything untoward of Gupta tea invitation

Nene is the first cabinet minister to appear before the commission and is expected to give insight into why he was fired in 2016 as well as the extent of the Gupta’s influence on government.

JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says that he had no reason to think that anything was untoward when he was invited to the Gupta family's Saxonwold home for tea.

The minister made the revelation during his appearance at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

He said that he visited the compound on four occasions in 2010, when he was a deputy minister.

BREAKING #StateCaptureInquiry Nene says when he was invited for tea, he had to reason to think something Was Untoward.. He visited Saxonworld on 4 occasions in 2010 when he was deputy minister. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 3, 2018

Earlier, the minister did not answer to allegations that he was captured by the Gupta family.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has claimed that Nene worked closely with the controversial family and supported their business interests when he was deputy Finance Minister and chair of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Advocate Paul Pretorius started leading Nene’s evidence by addressing recent allegations that the minister previously worked with the Gupta family.

“I just wish to place on record that as a commission, we’d have to investigate all allegations made and we’ll do so in due course. But it would be unfair to ambush you with them at this stage as you haven’t had an opportunity to deal with them.”

This led to the commission’s chair Justice Raymond Zondo jumping to ask if the allegations against Nene have been brought before the commission.

“You say nothing has been brought forward in regard to these allegations?”

So, it appears the commission will not deal with these claims for now but Nene has indicated that he’s happy to come back to deal with them once the commission has investigated them.

