Mantashe to go ahead with Xolobeni mining project despite opposition
There’s been much debate over the issue after an Australian mining company was granted a licence to mine in the area.
JOHANNESBURG – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the Xolobeni community in the Eastern Cape wants the development of a mine in the area but is being silenced by a small group.
There’s been much debate over the issue after an Australian mining company was granted a licence to mine in the area.
Civil society organisation, the Amadiba Crisis Committee, claims that residents are against this and has launched legal action against the department and Australian company Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources to the High Court in Pretoria.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night, Mantashe said the department would go ahead with the project as it can't wait for a court case to be finalised first.
“They go to court, I’m not interdicted. So, I’m not going to sleep at home waiting for them, I’ll continue doing my work so that when the outcome of that case is pronounced, I must be ready to move, one direction or the other.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
