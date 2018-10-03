Mantashe: Mining companies should respect communities and give them a stake

The minister has urged the companies to adhere to health and safety measures.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has urged mining companies to prioritise skills development and the employment of young people.

Mantashe was speaking at the Joburg Imbizo in Sandton.

#JoburgIndaba gets underway in JHB. I have been invited to speak on "Government’s Role to Improve the Mining Industry’s Woes & Attract Investment into Mining"



The minister started off his address by explaining why it’s important for mines to give workers shares.

“Companies should respect communities and give them a stake. They must be involved in the running of the company. We have a collective responsibility to make this industry work, we can only get benefits if mining is profitable."

Mantashe has been applauded for the new Mining Charter, which stipulates, among other things, the development of mining communities.

