Manhunt continues for suspects in deadly CT train attack

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting the killers of a Metrorail commuter who was thrown from a moving train between Eerste River and Lynedoch stations.

Nine men were robbed, assaulted and thrown out of a moving train between early last month. One of the victims died.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “No arrests have been made as yet and the matter is still under investigation. Detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators. All leads are being followed up.”

