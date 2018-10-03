[LISTEN] Minerals Council SA welcomes new mining charter

The new Mining Charter was gazetted last week following several months of intensive engagements in the mining industry.

CAPE TOWN - The Minerals Council South Africa has welcomed the newly released Mining Charter.

The council's Tebello Chabana says they are still studying the document and engaging with their members.

"Firstly we welcome its publication and certainly we broadly support its intentions and its content. So it is positive."

