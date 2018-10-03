[LISTEN] Minerals Council SA welcomes new mining charter

Fears that record fuel price hike could lead to job cuts
Business
The new Mining Charter was gazetted last week following several months of intensive engagements in the mining industry.
CAPE TOWN - The Minerals Council South Africa has welcomed the newly released Mining Charter.
The council's Tebello Chabana says they are still studying the document and engaging with their members.
"Firstly we welcome its publication and certainly we broadly support its intentions and its content. So it is positive."
Listen to the audio above for more.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.