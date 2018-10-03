Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Lawyer: Sasha Martinengo considering challenging dismissal

| Talk Radio 702 host Joanne Joseph spoke to Martinengo’s lawyer Cliff Alexander about the controversy that saw his client lose his job after calling Julius Malema a monkey on air.

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Sasha Martinengo has defended controversial comments he made on radio, in which he called Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema a “monkey”.

Radio station Hot91.9 FM fired Martinengo with immediate effect on Tuesday following his remarks on the show.

The EFF has also indicated that it will lay a criminal complaint against the fired radio host.

Talk Radio 702 host Joanne Joseph spoke to Martinengo’s lawyer, Cliff Alexander, who says his client is considering challenging his dismissal from Hot91.9 FM.

“That is another issue he will take up with his lawyers. After making a determination, an opinion will be stated in that fact.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

