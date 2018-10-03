Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Grahamstown officially renamed Makhanda

| Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister Nathi Mthethwa about the town’s new name as well as efforts by a campaign group to challenge the name.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister of Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced a new name change for the Eastern Cape town of Grahamstown in the Government Gazette.

Grahamstown is to be now known as Makhanda - who was also known as Nxele - a Xhosa prophet, philosopher and military man who fought against colonialism, including leading a failed attack against a British garrison stationed at Grahamstown in 1819.

Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa spoke to Mthethwa about the name change and efforts by the 'Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown' campaign to challenge the legality of the name change.

“Reconciliation is not capitulation. Reconciliation, as the committee which has been dealing with the transformation of the landscape has recommended, it should be in line with the letter, spirit, and values of the Constitution.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

