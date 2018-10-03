Limpopo community decries poor govt service in dealing with water crisis
The community of Dididi outside Thohoyandou say their own 'Day Zero' continues with no running water for over a year.
DIDIDI, Limpopo – Residents living on the doorstep of a multi-million rand dam in Limpopo have told Eyewitness News that government seems to have forgotten about their existence 24 years into democracy.
The community of Dididi, outside Thohoyandou, say that their own “Day Zero” continues with no running water for over a year.
A 91-year-old woman was, however, assisted by the municipality shortly after Eyewitness News revealed her dire conditions just over seven months ago.
But that was the last time that residents say they have seen the presence of government.
Makhulu Ntshavheni Mukhavhuli says that while she appreciates the water tanker the municipality has installed, she still doesn’t have access to running tap water on a daily basis.
WATCH: Dididi: #DayZero continues
She says if the infrastructure problems which prevent the flow of water from the dam aren’t fixed she & her neighbours will continue suffering.
“It’s painful that there’s no water here in this area. The whole community really struggles a lot and needs a provision of water [sic].”
Her village is just 2 kilometres from the banks of the Nandoni Dam, which is at capacity.
Mukhavhuli is unable to walk anymore and instead, she crawls around her house.
As with the water tanker, she can’t make full use of the two wheelchairs the council donated to her as she has no one to push her around.
Premier Stan Mathabatha says the water crisis in the province is being addressed.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
