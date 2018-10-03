Light snow expected along N3 highway
It's understood there is an increased possibility of snow, especially around Harrismith and Mooi River.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession has warned motorists to be cautious on the highway on Wednesday evening as sleet and possible light snow is expected along the route.
17h09 #WeatherUpdate: Drizzling conditions along the #N3TollRoute and very misty conditions @ #VanReenenspas .Please choose to drive safely. #BuckleUp.— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) October 3, 2018
The Concession's Con Roux says: “If motorists have no option but to travel, then we are asking them to drive extremely carefully and cautiously in these conditions. They should also be prepared for adverse circumstances, such as roads being closed for safety reasons.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
