Lack of ferries able to cope in bad weather drops Robben Island Museum numbers
The world heritage site’s annual report says it's had to cancel a high number of tours, leading to a fall in the number of visitors over the past financial year.
CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum says the lack of ferries able to cope in bad weather is having a catastrophic effect on its operations and reputation.
The world heritage site’s annual report says it's had to cancel a high number of tours, leading to a fall in the number of visitors over the past financial year.
Last September, a chartered ferry sank in stormy seas while making its way to Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront with 64 people on board, all of whom were saved in a dramatic rescue.
CEO Mava Dada says the museum’s income has been hit by the number of tours that have had to be cancelled because the ferries it uses can’t operate in harsh conditions.
Dada says visitor numbers fell by 11% to just under 330,000 during the 2017/18 financial year, with the Western Cape’s water crisis also playing a role.
The museum’s spent three years trying to procure a new ferry without success.
Dada says it now wants permission from Treasury and the Department of Arts and Culture to deviate from procurement processes so that a “readily available” new or second-hand boat can be bought to be used until an appropriate vessel can be sourced locally or abroad.
