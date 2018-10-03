JHB police continue investigation after bodies of 2 children found

It's understood a passer-by discovered the bodies of the 10-year-old girl and the 11-year-old boy behind a cemetery on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police say they are in the process of identifying the bodies of two children who were found buried in a shallow grave in Soweto.

It's understood a passer-by discovered the bodies of the 10-year-old girl and the 11-year-old boy behind a cemetery on Monday.

Police say the children had been blindfolded and their hands tied.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “We believe the incident might have happened somewhere... because we have a preliminary investigation where we found out that no one was reported missing around the area of Soweto. We are calling for anyone with information to come forward.”

