JHB police continue investigation after bodies of 2 children found

It's understood a passer-by discovered the bodies of the 10-year-old girl and the 11-year-old boy behind a cemetery on Monday.

Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police say they are in the process of identifying the bodies of two children who were found buried in a shallow grave in Soweto.

It's understood a passer-by discovered the bodies of the 10-year-old girl and the 11-year-old boy behind a cemetery on Monday.

Police say the children had been blindfolded and their hands tied.

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “We believe the incident might have happened somewhere... because we have a preliminary investigation where we found out that no one was reported missing around the area of Soweto. We are calling for anyone with information to come forward.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

