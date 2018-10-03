JHB police continue investigation after bodies of 2 children found
It's understood a passer-by discovered the bodies of the 10-year-old girl and the 11-year-old boy behind a cemetery on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police say they are in the process of identifying the bodies of two children who were found buried in a shallow grave in Soweto.
It's understood a passer-by discovered the bodies of the 10-year-old girl and the 11-year-old boy behind a cemetery on Monday.
Police say the children had been blindfolded and their hands tied.
The police's Kay Makhubele said: “We believe the incident might have happened somewhere... because we have a preliminary investigation where we found out that no one was reported missing around the area of Soweto. We are calling for anyone with information to come forward.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
#StateCapture: EFF reacts to testimony from Nhlanhla Nene on Guptas
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
Martinengo concerned criminal case over Malema slur will ruin reputation
-
Nhlanhla Nene regarded visits to Gupta compound as part of his tasks
-
[WATCH] Case against 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow postponed
-
'It's not just rape, this person almost murdered a child'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.