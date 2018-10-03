'It's not just rape, this person almost murdered a child'

Nicholas Ninow appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the rape of a seven-year-old child.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights groups and political parties say a heavier charge of attempted murder against the so-called Dros rapist will ensure that he gets a more befitting sentence for his actions.

The matter was postponed for further investigation and Ninow will remain in police custody.

Not in My Name SA and the Economic Freedom Fighters have called for attempted murder to be added to the charges against him as this was the rape of a minor.

Not in My Name SA’s Themba Masango said: “We want attempted murder to be included in the charge sheet because this person almost murdered a child, it’s just not rape.”

The ANC’s Women’s League has also made calls for more decisive action to be taken against rapists, such as chemical castration.

The matter will return to court on 1 November where Ninow may plead to the charges against him.

