Instagram hit by outage in several cities
Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage and tweeted messages along with the #instagramdown hashtag.
(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s photo-sharing social network Instagram was not working on Wednesday for users across several cities, including London, San Francisco and Singapore.
According to a check by Reuters, the app displayed an error message saying “couldn’t refresh feed”, while its website did not load for users.
Facebook and Instagram were not immediately available to comment.
DownDetector's live outage map showed that parts of North America, Europe, Australia, India, Singapore and other countries were facing issues with the service.
The global outage comes after Instagram announced on Monday that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned.
The app has more than one billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos.
Just welcoming all Instagram users to Twitter. It’s just like Instagram but with more words and Nazis. #instagramdown— David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 3, 2018
Me coming on Twitter to see if anyone else is suffering with instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/oCNwYn4xOs— Darshanie ❤ (@baeu_taeful) October 3, 2018
Take this opportunity to say hello to a human near you! #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/FVHUaQMqDm— Ben Brown (@MrBenBrown) October 3, 2018
Me when I found out I wasn't the only one having problems with instagram. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/S19RwIY0PI— 🌴Autumn Oaks🌴 (@oakspix) October 3, 2018
Live footage from Instagram headquarters #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/BxCBXgIc7V— Era (@EraCairns) October 3, 2018
thought my wifi was not working because instagram wont refresh then coming to twitter seeing everyone got the same problem lol #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/a7e68dqV3y— joon (@jooniejoonjoon_) October 3, 2018
