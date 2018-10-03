'House of Horrors' father handed 35-year sentence
He was found guilty of raping his 16-year-old-daughter, the attempted murder of his 11-year-old son, five counts of child abuse as well as five counts of child neglect.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has sentenced the man known as the "Springs Monster" to an effective 35 years in prison.
The father of five was arrested in 2014 after his son managed to escape their house and ran to a neighbour for help.
Judge Eben Jordaan accepted the psychologist's report that the father is a psychopath and a sadist who has not accepted responsibility for his actions.
The judge referred to statements written by the children - the daughter said she does not want a mother or father in her life.
The children say they hate their father and will never forgive him and urged the court to never let him set foot outside of prison.
Jordaan found that the mother, who was found guilty of child neglect, was a helpless victim.
She received a five-year suspended sentence, while the man was given 67 years in prison for 16 charges - but will be imprisoned for an effective 35 years.
