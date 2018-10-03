Govt welcomes sentence handed to ‘Springs Monster’
The High Court in Pretoria sentenced the father of five, who cannot be identified to protect the minors involved, to an effective 35 years behind bars.
PRETORIA - Government has welcomed the imprisonment of the man known as the 'Springs Monster', saying it sends a strong message that authorities are fighting against sexual violence and child abuse.
The High Court in Pretoria sentenced the father of five, who cannot be identified to protect the minors involved, to an effective 35 years behind bars.
He was found guilty of abusing and neglecting his five children, as well as raping his 16-year-old daughter and trying to kill his 11-year-old son.
The mother of the children was handed a five-year suspended sentence.
Acting Government Communications head Phumla Williams says the 35-year sentence is a clear indication that perpetrators of violence against children will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
The father of five told journalists in court that he intends to appeal both his conviction and sentence.
Judge Eben Jordaan referred to statements made by the criminal’s victims. His daughter said she did not want a mother or father in her life, and the couple did not deserve to be called her parents.
The children said they hate their father and will never forgive him.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Martinengo concerned criminal case over Malema slur will ruin reputation
-
Inquiry: Nene denies claims of misusing PIC position to benefit his family
-
Gordhan confirms Public Enterprises DG Richard Seleke to vacate office
-
[WATCH] Case against 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow postponed
-
Zuma tried to strike nuclear power deal with Putin in 2015 - Nene
-
'It's not just rape, this person almost murdered a child'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.