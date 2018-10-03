Govt welcomes sentence handed to ‘Springs Monster’

The High Court in Pretoria sentenced the father of five, who cannot be identified to protect the minors involved, to an effective 35 years behind bars.

PRETORIA - Government has welcomed the imprisonment of the man known as the 'Springs Monster', saying it sends a strong message that authorities are fighting against sexual violence and child abuse.

He was found guilty of abusing and neglecting his five children, as well as raping his 16-year-old daughter and trying to kill his 11-year-old son.

The mother of the children was handed a five-year suspended sentence.

Acting Government Communications head Phumla Williams says the 35-year sentence is a clear indication that perpetrators of violence against children will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The father of five told journalists in court that he intends to appeal both his conviction and sentence.

Judge Eben Jordaan referred to statements made by the criminal’s victims. His daughter said she did not want a mother or father in her life, and the couple did not deserve to be called her parents.

The children said they hate their father and will never forgive him.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)