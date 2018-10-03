Gordhan confirms Public Enterprises DG Richard Seleke to vacate office

Last year the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse opened a case of fraud, corruption and high treason against Seleke after reports of his alleged involvement in deals benefiting the Gupta family.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises director-general (DG) Richard Seleke is to leave the public service after a settlement was reached with the Presidency, Minister Pravin Gordhan has confirmed.

Seleke was appointed in 2015 from the Free State provincial government.

Last year he was implicated in the leaked Gupta emails of allegedly passing on sensitive information to the family, among other things.

Seleke went on leave in March, soon after Gordhan took over the Public Enterprises portfolio.

Gordhan’s brief statement gives no details of the settlement reached between Public Enterprises director-general and the Presidency.

But it states that the Presidency has informed Gordhan that an agreement was reached and that its terms mean that he will leave the public service.

Gordhan says the settlement is in terms of public service rules administered by the Department of Public Service and Administration.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the deputy director-general for manufacturing enterprises, will now act as director-general.

