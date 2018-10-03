Gauteng taxi operators warn of strike over rising fuel costs
From Wednesday morning, a litre of petrol costs up to R17 while diesel costs up to R15 a litre.
JOHANNESBURG – As South Africans grapple with hefty fuel price hikes, taxi operators say a strike to highlight the impact on their businesses is now a reality.
They have also warned that the ongoing hikes will force them to increase fares.
The steep increases have been widely criticised by motorists and other commuters alike.
Taxi drivers, like many South Africans, are feeling the pinch of the latest hikes.
And as they find themselves in a tight spot, some fear that the rising costs could push them out of business if they don't take urgent and drastic measures.
One of the ways they are contemplating is passing the increases onto commuters.
But these passengers say this will cripple them even further.
“We should stand up because I think, united, we’ve the voice and we’ve the power. It’s bad.”
With a sluggish economy and rising cost of living, it appears ordinary citizens are in for a rough ride for the foreseeable future.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
