Gauteng MECs visit family of Westbury woman killed in shooting
Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza and the Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited the family of a woman who got caught in a crossfire of the shootout in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza and the Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited the family of the woman who was shot and killed in Westbury last week.
The woman was caught in the crossfire of the shootout while walking near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville.
Her 10-year-old niece was wounded.
The deadly shootout sparked protests in the community where residents have accused police of working with criminals.
