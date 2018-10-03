Gauteng MEC to visit family of Westbury woman killed in shooting

Heather Peterson was killed last week, and her 10-year-old niece wounded in an apparent gang-related shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza is expected to visit the family of a Westbury woman who was shot dead in the crime-ridden suburb.

Heather Peterson was killed last week, and her 10-year-old niece wounded in an apparent gang-related shooting.

Her killing sparked protests in the area, prompting a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday.

Angry residents called for the restructuring of the Sophiatown Police Station and a strong police presence in the area.

Community member Candice Garney is not happy with government's response.

“A few years ago, I was one of the 10 people elected to address the premier. When we addressed the premier, certain promises were made and those promises today are still not met. Instead, the situation in Westbury has escalated.”

WATCH: Westbury shutdown: Police minister makes promises

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)