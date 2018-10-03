Fuel price hike to have knock-on effect for transport, food costs
Motorists are now paying R16.49 cents per litre of petrol at the coast, a rand more than they were on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Motorists and public transport users are facing major economic headaches.
On Wednesday, fuel prices hit record highs.
The knock-on effect will add to the pain with bus and taxi fares possibly going up too along with food prices.
The hikes come as the country marks Transport Month.
It’s intended to put more of a focus on the provision of a safe, affordable and reliable public transport system.
Drivers of diesel cars are not spared, with an increase of R1.24 cents.
Bus and taxi users may also have to dig deeper in their pockets, with Golden Arrow Bus Service warning it may review fares if fuel prices continue to rise.
This while Metrorail struggles with only 42 train sets on the tracks due to arson and vandalism. It needs 88 to operate efficiently.
The rail operator has lost at least 40 carriages to fires this year and more than 150 since 2015.
As a knock-on effect, taxis have been operating at maximum capacity with commuters risking their safety to queue at taxi ranks from as early as 4 am in the morning.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
