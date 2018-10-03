Final plans in place for job summit
The two-day summit is another attempt by president Cyril Ramaphosa to stimulate growth.
JOHANNESBURG – Government, business, labour and community organisations are putting final plans in place for the much-anticipated job summit which starts on Thursday.
The two-day summit is another attempt by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stimulate growth.
Last month, Ramaphosa released details of his economic stimulus package to help strategic sectors push the country out of a technical reception.
Congress of South African Trade Unions' general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says: “Under President Cyril Ramaphosa, we think, we have somebody who is trying to be hands-on. We've been talking to him, you can’t just be sitting far and phone chief directors who are on the negotiating table that can’t take decisions on their feet [sic].”
Meanwhile, the Centre for Development and Enterprise's Ann Bernstein says a greater focus must be placed on low skilled jobs.
“We’ve made it less and less attractive for the employer to hire especially young inexperienced workers. So, we have to change away from the government strategy of a high skill, high wage growth path, one that recognises that most of our workforce are not high-skilled.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
