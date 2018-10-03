Family of Delft rape victim receiving counselling

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Family of Delft rape victim receiving counselling

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court in connection with the attack on the nine-year-old girl last week.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department has offered counselling to the family of a child who was raped in Blikkiesdorp in Delft.

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court in connection with the attack on the nine-year-old girl last week. He was apparently looking after her at the time.

The department’s Esther Lewis says: “The Western Cape Social Development Department is aware of the case and has reached out to the family. Because of the nature of the case, social workers will provide ongoing support to the girl and her family.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA