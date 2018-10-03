Family of Delft rape victim receiving counselling

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court in connection with the attack on the nine-year-old girl last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department has offered counselling to the family of a child who was raped in Blikkiesdorp in Delft.

He was apparently looking after her at the time.

The department’s Esther Lewis says: “The Western Cape Social Development Department is aware of the case and has reached out to the family. Because of the nature of the case, social workers will provide ongoing support to the girl and her family.”

