Eskom: Cable theft impacts society's most vulnerable

The electricity giant has lost more than R2 billion over the past several years to the scourge.

Picture: Eskom
Picture: Eskom
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says cable thieves are not only stealing from the utility but also society's most vulnerable.

The electricity giant has lost more than R2 billion over the past several years to the scourge.

Hundreds of homes in a Soweto neighbourhood were left in the dark recently thanks to cable thieves.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says it’s residents who suffer the most.

“In some areas, you have businesses, clinics, [and] hospitals and some of those facilities cannot operate without adequate electricity. Clearly, all of these things are a big problem and in addition to all of this, there’s a big financial burden on Eskom.”

The parastatal was hit by 3,432 incidents of cable and pylon theft last year alone.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

