Donald Trump will send a text to every American today

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Donald Trump will send a text to every American today

Donald Trump will send every American a text. Why? It’s for an ‘extremely serious’ reason and “it’s gonna be great okay?”

FILE: US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP
FILE: US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – US President Donald Trump may be about to hit your phone if you are an American!

For the first time, every American will get a text from Trump this morning but he’s not dropping in to say “hi” or “wyd?”

He will text every cellphone in the US to test a national presidential alert system that will let any president issue a warning about a crisis.

It’s in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to test its Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and Emergency Alert System (EAS) on a national scale.

Up until now, the WEA system has only been applied on a regional scale (think AMBER Alerts).

The text is likely to read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

It’s only a test so you can’t opt out.

Whether you are a supporter or staunch critic of the US president, you are likely to receive a text message from him.

Meanwhile, people have responded on Twitter:

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA