Donald Trump will send a text to every American today
Donald Trump will send every American a text. Why? It’s for an ‘extremely serious’ reason and “it’s gonna be great okay?”
JOHANNESBURG – US President Donald Trump may be about to hit your phone if you are an American!
For the first time, every American will get a text from Trump this morning but he’s not dropping in to say “hi” or “wyd?”
He will text every cellphone in the US to test a national presidential alert system that will let any president issue a warning about a crisis.
It’s in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to test its Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and Emergency Alert System (EAS) on a national scale.
Up until now, the WEA system has only been applied on a regional scale (think AMBER Alerts).
The text is likely to read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."
It’s only a test so you can’t opt out.
Whether you are a supporter or staunch critic of the US president, you are likely to receive a text message from him.
Meanwhile, people have responded on Twitter:
Me when I get that text message from @realDonaldTrump tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yfSYTSQsvK— Kim Is Bored (@Kim_is__bored) October 2, 2018
Someone needs to tell us exactly WHO will be typing the message & hitting send, because if Trump's nasty fingers are anywhere near the message, I swear to God & everything Holy, I will dismantle my phone before I have to receive a text message from that repulsive boy-man.— Kzevans1124🌊🌊🌀 🐳💙🐳🌀 (@kzevans1124) October 3, 2018
Dear Followers✨✨✨✨— 💣💥Ordnance Junky💥💣 (@SoulStealer25) October 3, 2018
Tomorrow @realDonaldTrump is sending everyone in America a text message ...
I don’t know about you, but my reply is going to be savage 😏#GetOutOfMyPhoneDonald
I'm declaring tomorrow afternoon from 2:17 pm-2:47 pm to be "National Turn Off Your Phone" half-hour in protest of @realDonaldTrump forcing a text message onto all of our phones for his "National Emergency Alert Test." I don't want the Internet's biggest troll contacting me.— Ron Klopfanstein (@BeMoreWestmo) October 2, 2018
I heard we are all getting a text message from @realDonaldTrump ... I don’t mind if he does, as long as it includes an invitation to Mar-A-Lago... I’ll get the first round on the beer cart.— Jade Lupinacci (@LupyMagic) October 2, 2018
Popular in World
-
Trump: I told Saudi king he wouldn't last without US support
-
Time running out in search for survivors of Indonesia's quake
-
World’s best universities
-
Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
-
Melania Trump carves solo path in Africa visit
-
Police fire tear gas, water cannon to break up farmers' protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.