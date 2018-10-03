Donald Trump will send a text to every American today

Donald Trump will send every American a text. Why? It’s for an ‘extremely serious’ reason and “it’s gonna be great okay?”

JOHANNESBURG – US President Donald Trump may be about to hit your phone if you are an American!

For the first time, every American will get a text from Trump this morning but he’s not dropping in to say “hi” or “wyd?”

He will text every cellphone in the US to test a national presidential alert system that will let any president issue a warning about a crisis.

It’s in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to test its Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and Emergency Alert System (EAS) on a national scale.

Up until now, the WEA system has only been applied on a regional scale (think AMBER Alerts).

The text is likely to read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

It’s only a test so you can’t opt out.

Whether you are a supporter or staunch critic of the US president, you are likely to receive a text message from him.

Meanwhile, people have responded on Twitter:

Me when I get that text message from @realDonaldTrump tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yfSYTSQsvK — Kim Is Bored (@Kim_is__bored) October 2, 2018

Someone needs to tell us exactly WHO will be typing the message & hitting send, because if Trump's nasty fingers are anywhere near the message, I swear to God & everything Holy, I will dismantle my phone before I have to receive a text message from that repulsive boy-man. — Kzevans1124🌊🌊🌀 🐳💙🐳🌀 (@kzevans1124) October 3, 2018

Dear Followers✨✨✨✨



Tomorrow @realDonaldTrump is sending everyone in America a text message ...



I don’t know about you, but my reply is going to be savage 😏#GetOutOfMyPhoneDonald — 💣💥Ordnance Junky💥💣 (@SoulStealer25) October 3, 2018

I'm declaring tomorrow afternoon from 2:17 pm-2:47 pm to be "National Turn Off Your Phone" half-hour in protest of @realDonaldTrump forcing a text message onto all of our phones for his "National Emergency Alert Test." I don't want the Internet's biggest troll contacting me. — Ron Klopfanstein (@BeMoreWestmo) October 2, 2018