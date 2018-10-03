Dididi residents: We're outcasts in our own country
DIDIDI, Limpopo – Dididi residents outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo have pleaded with government to provide them with water.
The community has been without the normal provision of water for over a year now, with the Vhembe District Municipality also failing to provide water tankers on a regular basis.
The water shortage comes despite the building of the multi-billion rand Nandoni Dam which is at capacity.
Residents complain that some areas further away from the dam receive their bulk water supply from it.
Projects to develop infrastructure have been brought to a halt with allegations of corruption and maladministration surfacing.
Residents in Dididi want government to install pipelines which would have constant running water.
They say they are still forced to do their laundry at the nearest river, sharing it with animals in order to save drinking water at home.
Local community leader Richard Tshishonga says countless letters have been written to the municipality to come to their aid with no revert.
“Up to now, there’s no change. We’ve been going up and down and having meetings with them but still nothing.”
Despite the Vhembe District Municipality’s pledge to prioritise infrastructure earlier this year, there has been no visible movement to rollout programmes in the area.
Locals say they are troubled to have seen water donations being sent to Cape Town when there were scares of a Day Zero earlier this year, while they remain what they call "outcasts" in their own country.
WATCH: Dididi: #DayZero continues
