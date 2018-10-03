DA walkout delays adoption of amendments to competition laws

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

DA walkout delays adoption of amendments to competition laws

Parliament was forced to postpone the adoption of changes to competition legislation brought by Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel.

FILE: Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Democratic Alliance (DA) walkout has delayed the adoption of amendments to the country’s competition laws.

Parliament was forced to postpone the adoption of changes to competition legislation brought by Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel.

The DA MPs walked out of a meeting on Tuesday, affecting the committee’s quorum.

Parliamentarian Michael Cardo was unhappy about committee chairperson Elsie Mmathulare Coleman’s handling of the meeting.

“This is an absolute sham and I won’t legitimise it. Thanks very much. I am very glad to engage with the minister. He gives excellent answers to my questions, but if he won’t allow me to ask the questions that I need to then I won’t legitimise this sham process.”

Mmathulare Coleman said the walkout left the committee no option but the delay proceedings.

The proposed amendments are aimed at addressing concerns about the high barriers to entry into South African markets, which are believed to impede the ability of small and medium business and those owned by historically disadvantaged persons to compete effectively.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA