DA walkout delays adoption of amendments to competition laws
Parliament was forced to postpone the adoption of changes to competition legislation brought by Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel.
CAPE TOWN - A Democratic Alliance (DA) walkout has delayed the adoption of amendments to the country’s competition laws.
Parliament was forced to postpone the adoption of changes to competition legislation brought by Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel.
The DA MPs walked out of a meeting on Tuesday, affecting the committee’s quorum.
Parliamentarian Michael Cardo was unhappy about committee chairperson Elsie Mmathulare Coleman’s handling of the meeting.
“This is an absolute sham and I won’t legitimise it. Thanks very much. I am very glad to engage with the minister. He gives excellent answers to my questions, but if he won’t allow me to ask the questions that I need to then I won’t legitimise this sham process.”
Mmathulare Coleman said the walkout left the committee no option but the delay proceedings.
The proposed amendments are aimed at addressing concerns about the high barriers to entry into South African markets, which are believed to impede the ability of small and medium business and those owned by historically disadvantaged persons to compete effectively.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Nene: I was removed because of my refusal to toe the line
-
Martinengo concerned criminal case over Malema slur will ruin reputation
-
[WATCH] Case against 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow postponed
-
'It's not just rape, this person almost murdered a child'
-
Nene: I had no reason to think anything untoward of Gupta tea invitation
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.