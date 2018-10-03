DA plans to lay criminal complaint against Bathabile Dlamini over Sassa crisis
The DA has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until Friday to remove Bathabile Dlamini from his Cabinet or face legal action challenging his decision to keep her in office.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday plans to lay a criminal complaint against Women in the Presidency Minister Bathabile Dlamini after the Constitutional Court questioned her honesty in an inquiry aimed at getting to the bottom of the social grants crisis.
Last week, the Constitutional Court labelled her reckless and grossly negligent in the handling of grant payments and directed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider prosecuting her for perjury.
But the DA says it's not leaving anything to chance and wants to make sure she's charged.
Under her leadership, the Social Security Agency has raked up irregular expenditure of R1.7 billion.
As of this week, the payment of social grants has finally been institutionalised.
But the former Social Development Minister will still have to pay 20% of the legal costs incurred by the NGOs that challenged the Sassa contract with Cash Paymaster Services.
The DA's Bridget Masango: “Dlamini is not fit for office, and her contempt for the highest court in the country is matched only by her contempt for the most vulnerable people in our country.”
The party says that laying a criminal complaint against Dlamini is one way to try to hold her accountable.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
